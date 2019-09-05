- Next Monday's episode of "Straight Up Steve Austin" on the USA Network will feature the WWE Hall of Famer spending the day with comedian "Fluffy" Gabriel Iglesias, who is a noted WWE fan. USA released this preview for the episode.

- WWE stock was up 0.54% today, closing at $71.37 per share. Today's high was $71.75 and the low was $70.57.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and RAW Tag Team & WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins are attending tonight's NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago. Rollins is a big fan of Da Bears.

As noted, Rollins and Lynch were recently engaged to be married. The Bears tweeted this shot of the happy WWE couple at the game. Rollins noted that this is The Man's first NFL game.