WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans continued their feud on Twitter this afternoon.

Lynch posted a photo of a SmackDown ad on Fox, which featured The Man herself, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. She taunted SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for not being featured.

"Hey Bayley, isn't it great to see the women's champion get so much attention on the new Smackdown ads for Fox? You're doing amazing, Sweetie," Lynch wrote.

Lynch admitted she was a "little petty" with the tweet.

"I was a little petty there. I've been stabbed in the back a lot, but your one really hurt. Now you know I'll have to make that right someday. See you soon," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Evans, who feuded with Lynch earlier this year, called The Man out for being "classless and embarrassing" with the tweet.

"Idk what's more classless and embarrassing....Comments like this, or having the nasty champions we do. #BlessTheirHearts #NothingButNasties #ClasslessChamps," Evans wrote.

Lynch ended the exchange by taunting Evans. She wrote, "New feud, who dis?"

You can see the full exchange below:

