WWE has announced a big Team Hogan vs. Team Flair ten-man match for WWE Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be the two coaches for the teams. Hogan's Team Captain is WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, while Randy Orton will be the Team Captain for Team Flair. The match was announced during MizTV on tonight's RAW season premiere.

Crown Jewel 2019, which will air on the WWE Network, will take place on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. Others advertised for the event are The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Big E, Xavier Woods, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio and Mansoor Al-Shehail.

Crown Jewel 2019 will be a part of "Riyadh Season" that runs from October 15 through December 15. The Saudis will be holding 11 festivals during these two months, a s away to boost domestic and international tourism in the country, and Crown Jewel will be a part of the festivals. This will be WWE's fourth big event under their ten-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority.

Regarding the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match, Orton and Rollins will announce their partners over the next few weeks. Rusev will be on Team Hogan while King Baron Corbin is on Team Flair.

Below is the current card for WWE Crown Jewel 2019, along with shots from tonight's segment on the RAW season premiere from the Talking Sticks Resort Arena in Phoenix:

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Rusev and 3 others TBA vs. Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin and 3 others TBA

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be present as the coaches.