- The second part of the two-night finale of "Straight Up Steve Austin" will air on the USA Network tonight after SmackDown goes off the air. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will spend time with NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. at his ranch. Above is a preview.

- Jim Cornette turns 58 years old today while former nWo member Masahiro Chono turns 56 and former WWE star Bill "The Goon" Irwin turns 65.

- It looks like Bobby Lashley is teasing his return to the ring. As seen below, Lashley posted a "Loading" GIF to Twitter today.

It was reported in early August that Lashley had recently underwent elbow surgery, and was likely out of action until early November. There's been no word on what led to the injury, but the 43 year old Lashley needed to have bone spurs removed from the elbow. Lashley last wrestled on the July 15 RAW, participating in a Battle Royal that Seth Rollins won. He lost the Last Man Standing match to Braun Strowman the night before at Extreme Rules.

You can see Lashley's GIF below: