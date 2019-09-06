AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter tonight to explain that she's not in the AEW Women's World Championship picture.

Rhodes tweeted, "People keep saying I'm in the title picture...although I flew over the top rope at rocket speed midway through the qualifying Battle Royale. Are we in some alternate universe where that means I get a title shot? That'd be awesome, and I would need new gear so...lemme know."

The 21-woman Battle Royale took place during the "Buy In" preshow at AEW All Out. The winner was Nyla Rose. Rose will go on to face Riho (who won her match at All Out against Hikaru Shida) at the debut of AEW on TNT on October 2.

