AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes spoke with Jonathan Snowden of Bleacher Report and discussed the challenges she faces of being a woman in a typically male dominated pro wrestling industry. Rhodes also noted what particular idea she's not interested in playing out on TV.

In regards to challenges she's come up against, Rhodes felt like perspective is always key when developing a proper character.

"There have been for myself at times in wrestling, times when I had to say, 'Hey, wait a minute, I'm not really comfortable with that' or, 'That doesn't work for me,' Rhodes said. "It's interesting to see how a lot of people don't see the other side of the coin. Since they haven't been there. Someone might suggest your character say something that they'd never say.

"It doesn't occur to them that there are people who think differently about something, from another perspective. I think it probably will be helpful to have me there. I'm also someone who is always looking at things from different angles. There's always two answers. Cody and I run a lot of things by each other. We're able to help each other see things differently than we would singularly."

Rhodes was then asked if there were any ideas ever pitched to her that she wasn't comfortable with doing. She noted anything that portrays her not being faithful to her husband, Cody Rhodes, is off-limits.

"Ideas that made it seem like I wasn't particularly faithful to my husband," Rhodes revealed. "That's an area I don't like to go. It's just not for me. And the fans, they know us. They know Cody and I, and they like our relationship. So, I would never want to kind of scoff in their faces and make it seem like it's something that it's not."

