- RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman helped Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Baltimore present a $6,000 check to the Best Buddies Maryland charity this week. The restaurant, which is a favorite among pro wrestlers when they are in town, hosted a "Crabby Chicken Sandwich" campaign last week in response to the Popeyes' vs. Chick-Fil-A debate. Jimmy's chose to top their chicken sandwich in crab, and they raised $6,000 by doing so.

Jimmy's wrote on Twitter, "The Chicken Sandwich Wars were fun, but this is why we did it! $6,000 raised for @BestBuddiesMD! And a monster check brought by The Monster Among Men, @BraunStrowman!"

Strowman responded to the tweet and wrote, "Unbelievably honored to be apart of this. Raising money for a great cause @JimmysSeafood is class act and more restaurants should strive to be on there level!!!!!! #GetTheseDonations"

