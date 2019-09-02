Tonight's WWE RAW featured a new Firefly Fun House segment with Bray Wyatt addressing the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view rumors.

We've noted how the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, CA recently revealed that "The Fiend" Wyatt would be challenging the WWE Universal Champion for a Cell match at the October 6 pay-per-view, either Braun Strowman or current champion Seth Rollins. Rollins is set to defend his title against Strowman at WWE Clash of Champions, after they defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler that same night. Wyatt and Strowman have tweeted about the potential challenge, confirming the arena tweet.

WWE confirmed the challenge on tonight's RAW with the Funhouse segment. The YouTube video from the segment, seen above, noted that Wyatt addressed the HIAC rumors. They added, "Bray Wyatt and good friends Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus the Pig Boy and others return to "Firefly Fun House" to address Hell in a Cell Match rumors."

The segment also featured the "Devil" Vince McMahon puppet that often hangs out in the Funhouse. Devil McMahon yelled at Wyatt for calling out Strowman and Rollins because they're important, but then seemed satisfied when Wyatt reminded him that he's making money for the company. Wyatt also took shots at Strowman and Rollins for being selfish & greedy, and said they took something from him in a previous life. This talk led to The Fiend possessing Wyatt, who said "see you in Hell!" and "Let me in!" before ending the segment.

Wyatt is currently scheduled for all upcoming RAW events, so it's possible that he makes regular TV appearances to continue the build for Hell In a Cell. The storyline should pick up after Clash of Champions on September 15, if not at that pay-per-view.

Below are a few more shots from tonight's segment on RAW: