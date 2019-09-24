As noted, last night's WWE RAW ended with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt attacking Braun Strowman during Strowman's main event match with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Wyatt took to Twitter today and asked Strowman for forgiveness.

Wyatt wrote, "Forgive us Braun. This will all make sense in the End. I'm losing control of it. I'm sorry. So sorry."

Strowman was quick to respond.

He wrote back, "Oh my old friend you don't know what you've started. I'm not the same boy you found all those years ago!!!!!!"

You can see their tweets below:

Forgive us Braun.



This will all make sense in the End.



I'm losing control of it.



I'm sorry. So sorry. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 24, 2019