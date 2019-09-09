- The above video is a clip from Straight Up Austin. The clip is of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch throwing hatchets. The episode aired last Monday on the USA Network.

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley tweeted about reuniting with Sasha Banks at tomorrow's episode of RAW. Bayley wrote, "Unconditional loyalty...Tomorrow night the first-ever @WWE women's tag team champions reunite in the @TheGarden Right where we belong."

Unconditional loyalty...Tomorrow night the first ever @WWE womens tag team champions reunite in the @TheGarden. Right where we belong. pic.twitter.com/V7kuO7Swxp — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 9, 2019

- Bray Wyatt tweeted tonight a Sister Abigail quote, "A rattlesnakes skins' the same color as the leaves, she said. You gotta get them before they get you."

Randy Orton did comment to his tweet. Orton wrote, "Wait.....wasn't sister Abby in that barn of yours I burnt down??? You mean to tell me we put ourselves and the entire world through a house of horrors match and she's still around?"

"A rattlesnakes skins' the same color as the leaves, she said. You gotta get them before they get you."



-Sister Abigail — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 8, 2019