- Above is No Way Jose's new Kit Kat commercial that aired during last night's WWE RAW.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin filed to trademark the following names for merchandise use on September 11: Queen of Attitude, King of Professional Wrestling, Steve Austin. He filed for "King of Attitude" back in December 2018.

As noted before, Austin filed to trademark the following names for merchandise use back July: Broken Skull Ranch, Skullaflage.

- We noted back in May how Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and offered to be friends with Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Wyatt wrote at the time, "Dear @WWERomanReigns and @WWERollins, I just wanted to let you know that I'm SUPER SORRY for all the atrocities I have committed against you guys over the years. If you ever need a 3rd for a Shield reunion, we are totally down! Best friends?"

Wyatt made another tweet today and told Rollins that the offer is still good.

He wrote, "@WWERollins don't know if you saw this yet, but the offer is still good"

Wyatt's tweet to Rollins came after The Fiend vs. Rollins was confirmed for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on last night's RAW, inside the Cell. RAW ended with Wyatt taunting Rollins after taking out Kane.

