As seen above, WWE has just announced that Bray Wyatt will be hosting a new edition of the Firefly Fun House segment on tonight's RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

There's no word yet on if Wyatt or "The Fiend" will be appearing live at MSG, but Wyatt has been advertised to appear by WWE.

Stay tuned for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. Below is WWE's announcement for the Wyatt segment, along with the updated line-up for RAW:

* Bray Wyatt hosts a new edition of the Firefly Fun House

* Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Cedric Alexander vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match

* Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik

* King of the Ring Quarterfinals Triple Threat: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin moderates the Clash of Champions Universal Title match contract signing between RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins