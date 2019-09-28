Could we see "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt pop up on FOX's hit show The Masked Singer soon?

In what would be a wild cross-promotion, Wyatt took to Twitter this week and teased an appearance on the popular reality singing competition series.

He wrote, "Wait till you see the mask @bakingjason designed me for @MaskedSingerFOX season Super neato!"

Wyatt tagged Jason Baker in the tweet, who works for horror film con Tom Savini at his Tom Savini Studios. Along with input from Wyatt himself, Baker and his team are responsible for Wyatt's new gimmick and his Firefly Funhouse segments, including the props, puppets, the set, the mask and the lantern head. Baker has also helped direct the Funhouse segments.

Baker responded to Wyatt's tweet and wrote, "Truth! @WWEBrayWyatt has the singing voice of an angel with scabbed wings! @MaskedSingerFOX"

It's likely that Wyatt is just joking around with fans on Twitter, but an appearance by The Fiend on The Masked Singer would certainly create some buzz for everyone involved, and it's no secret that WWE Superstars will continue to make appearances on FOX programs moving forward. It was also recently reported that FOX officials want Wyatt on SmackDown, but that he will likely stay on RAW where he has a big supporter in RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman.

Stay tuned for updates on the possible crossover. Below are the related tweets:

Wait till you see the mask @bakingjason designed me for @MaskedSingerFOX season 3



Super neato! — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 26, 2019