- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown from Norfolk, Virginia.

- WWE has announced that Tegan Nox will make her WWE NXT UK in-ring debut on next Wednesday's episode. She will be facing Shax. New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson was also announced for the episode. Webster and Andrews won the titles from Drake and Gibson at "Takeover: Cardiff" last Saturday, in a Triple Threat that also featured Gallus.

- As noted, this week's SmackDown closing segment saw Erick Rowan destroy Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns after admitting to being behind the recent attacks on Reigns, who he will face at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15.

Rowan took to Twitter today and posted this bizarre GIF. The caption read, "'I've got no strings to HOLD ME DOWN'"

Bray Wyatt responded to the tweet and wrote, "Come home baby boy"

You can see the full tweets from Rowan and Wyatt below: