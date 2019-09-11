WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and said he sees only greatness in the WWE future of Drew McIntyre.

"I always respected big guys when I wrestled them, respected their size and their ability, and tried to bring out the best of them," Hart said. "A big guy I've been a big fan of for a long time is Drew McIntyre and his work. I'm glad that he had a rebound and he's doing really well."

It was noted how McIntyre, now age 34, has made the most of his second run with WWE and proved that he is talented enough to be at the top as a babyface or a heel. Similarly, Bret didn't win his first WWE world title until he was 35. Hart said sometimes you need to come back with a new plan, and he thinks that is what has happened with McIntyre.

"It was a long climb to the top for me, that's for sure," Bret said. "Sometimes you need to retreat, circle the wagons, and come back with a new plan. I think that's what happened with Drew. But he's so polished now and he's finally getting the chance he deserves."

The Hitman also had praise for another top WWE Superstar - The Man, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Bret said he was immensely impressed by the way Lynch headlined WrestleMania 35 earlier this year with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

"Becky's been around the business long enough to know she has to look at everything as a challenge," Bret said. "She's already broken some major barriers, and now she gets to live out her dreams every day, which is magical. She's up for any challenge in any match, and she's really focused, really skilled, and hard-working. Women are stepping into new challenges all over the world, and that includes pro wrestling. There's no limitations anymore, and that's a great thing. I think she can overcome anything that anyone throws at her."