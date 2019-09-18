Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston are being advertised for another upcoming SmackDown on Fox segment together.

The Wells Fargo Center announced today that SmackDown will air live from Philadelphia on Friday, November 15. Lesnar, Kingston, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Daniel Bryan, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, Big E, Xavier Woods, Ali, Heavy Machinery, and Ember Moon were also announced for the show.

The arena announced that Kofi will come "face to face" with Lesnar, but they did not clarify if this will be a match. This will be more than one month after Lesnar wrestles Kofi for the title on the October 4 SmackDown Fox premiere, which will be the 20th Anniversary special from Los Angeles.

Lesnar was just added to the show today as the original announcement for the tapings, which was issued on Monday of this week, did not mention Lesnar appearing.