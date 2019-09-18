Brock Lesnar has been announced for the September 30 WWE RAW from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The arena noted that this is the RAW season premiere episode.

Other names announced for RAW in Phoenix include "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The Miz, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

The arena is also advertising Wyatt vs. Rollins plus women's tag team action with Flair and Lynch vs. Banks and Bayley.

This RAW will take place just days before Lesnar returns to SmackDown for his first match there in more than 15 years. As noted, Lesnar will challenge WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on the SmackDown Fox premiere from Los Angeles on October 4, which is also the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special.