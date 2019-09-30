Rey Mysterio will not be getting his title shot from WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on tonight's RAW season premiere episode from Phoenix, Arizona.

Tonight's RAW opened with Mysterio coming to the ring and speaking while his son Dominick watched from ringside. Rey promised to win the WWE Universal Title later in the show, for Dominick. That's when Brock Lesnar's music hit and out he came with Paul Heyman. Lesnar proceeded to destroy Mysterio and then drag Dominick over the barrier for a beating at ringside, then in the ring. Lesnar came back to the ring to deliver more punishment to Mysterio and his son.

It was later noted that Mysterio was not cleared to compete in the match against Rollins later in the show. Rollins promised that Mysterio will still get his title shot when he's able to compete. There's no word yet on when Mysterio vs. Rollins will happen, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots from tonight's RAW season premiere opener from the Talking Sticks Resort Arena in Phoenix: