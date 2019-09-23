WWE has confirmed Brock Lesnar for next Monday's RAW season premiere episode.

The Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix announced Lesnar for the show last week, but WWE confirmed it on tonight's show.

Below is the updated announced line-up for next Monday's RAW season premiere episode, which will also be the Hell In a Cell go-home show:

* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear

* The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defends against the winner of tonight's Fatal 5 Way with Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, RAW Tag Team Champion Robert Roode, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

As noted, the arena is advertising Rollins vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt plus tag team action with Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, but these will likely be dark matches if they happen.