WWE Hall of Famer Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake appeared on the "Prime Time with Sean Mooney" podcast earlier this week. Beefcake spoke with former WWE announcer Mooney about his Hall of Fame induction, his rocky relationship with Hulk Hogan, and more.

Hogan inducted Beefcake into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year but before that the former good friends had issues. Beefcake talked about reconciling with Hogan and said that their friendship isn't the way it used to be. He revealed that he hasn't spoke with Hogan in six months.

"Well, actually, he reached out with a phone call," Beefcake recalled. "One day the phone just rang, and Missy said 'Oh my god! Oh my god! It's Terry! I couldn't hardly believe it. I answered the phone, and just started talking. It was like we just talked yesterday. He said 'Life's too short ' ...and next thing you know, we got back together. We sat down and talked over things, and buried whatever hatchets, things that were in the past should just stay in the past and move on to the future. I wish I could say that it's still that way, but it kinda went back to the way it was before now. I haven't heard from him in six months."

Beefcake talked more about his induction into the Hall of Fame and called it one of the mysteries of the universe. He commented on being friends with Triple H and hoping that his reputation got him called.

"That's probably one of the mysteries of the universe," he said of the induction. "I'm really not exactly sure what made that all happen. I know the WWE waited 25 years to call me after I left to go and make TV shows and movies with the Hulkster, and I did all his doubling for that stuff. When that call came, it was a really big surprise, and a very happy one, to say the least. I guess they had to fill their quota...I couldn't tell you what the parameters were. I know Hunter, who is a friend, has a real big role in reaching out to guys and bringing guys back to the company and everything. I like to think, they thought it was time for Brutus to be brought in there, and my reputation warranted that."

Beefcake shared a rare story on another WWE Hall of Famer, Andre the Giant. He recalled how Andre left a bathtub filled with feces while they were on tour in Japan.

"Back in 1980, the Keio Plaza...they'd have 2 or 3 little, 5' tall maids," Brutus recalled "2 or 3 of them would come into a room, and they would go around like a whirlwind. To see them when they came into the room to find the bathtub 4" deep in poop - a lady just fainted, she just fainted away, and then when the other lady saw that one faint, she almost fainted. Next thing you know, they got people in the white suits in there; they just can't hardly figure out what happened, how that was possible!"