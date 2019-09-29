Cain Velasquez had a meeting with WWE, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Apparently, the former UFC Champion is checking in with the other big promotions, NJPW and AEW, as well.

Velasquez made his pro wrestling debut at AAA TripleMania XXVII, and appeared at the AAA Invades NY show, earlier this month. AAA also has Velasquez booked for the upcoming AAA Invading LA event on October 13 at The Forum.

Velasquez is still under contract with UFC, allowing him to do pro wrestling, but it's unclear how much he's able to wrestle in the States.

Dave Meltzer also reported that the talks with WWE is "serious," although he wasn't sure where things were at between Velasquez and AEW.

As seen in the video above, Cain did some training at the WWE Performance Center in July of 2018.