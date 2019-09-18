Tonight's WWE NXT premiere on the USA Network saw Candice LeRae become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

LeRae won a Fatal 4 Way to earn the future title shot. The other participants were Mia Yim, Bianca Belair and Io Shirai.

There's no word yet on when LeRae vs. Baszler will happen, but as seen below, they had a staredown on the stage after the match.

You can see a few photos and videos from tonight's opener below: