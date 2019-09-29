WWE 24/7 Champion Carmella and R-Truth were on FOX NFL Kickoff earlier today to talk with Cooper Manning. Carmella discussed her days as a New England Patriots cheerleader. Truth and Carmella also tried to help Manning cut a promo on NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

This interview was recorded before last Monday as Carmella was asked if she'd ever steal the 24/7 Title from R-Truth. Carmella responded, "I would never do that," and cameras then cut to Carmella pinning Truth for the championship on this past Monday's RAW.

As you can see in the photos below, Carmella is really enjoying being the new champ, keeping it with her at all times.

"What's it like growing up with Peyton and Eli? Are you guys all cry babies or...?" ??@WWE 24/7 Champion @CarmellaWWE and @RonKillings let Cooper Manning hear it on this week's #ManningHour pic.twitter.com/mur9U6KusX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 29, 2019