Earlier on Wednesday Carmella took to her Instagram, discussing why she has not been as active recently in WWE. In her post, the former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about recently have a health scare, and how she was forced to slow down because of it.

"I recently had a health scare that shook my world. I was super apprehensive (still am) to post about it because I'm not looking for any sort of sympathy," Carmella begins. "Instead, I wanted to share what this past month has taught me. You might find my perception to be trivial and unimportant, but these are my thoughts.

"For the first time in six years, I was forced to slow down. I've never had an injury with time off or anything of the sort since I started with WWE. I was able to slow down for a few weeks and just be. It opened my mind and my eyes to the world I didn't notice for six years and allowed me to be present instead of worrying about the next thing on my to-do list."

She adds that having time off has opened her mind to all the things she has been missing out on such has having downtime in real life and spending time with her loved ones. Additionally, she comments about how she is learning to stay away from social media, due to the increased negative backlash she and other wrestlers have been receiving online.

"I took a break from social media and it really allowed me to live in the moment and see what was right in front of me," Carmella said. "I had conversations with people I would have normally never seen because my head would be buried in my phone. More importantly, social media is not real. The fact that I at one point or another would get bothered by a few crass comments made by presumptuous ill-mannered trolls makes me laugh now. It's all so insignificant at the end of the day. Do these trolls care about my health and well being? Are they the ones who will be there for me when s--t hits the fan? Hell no. So why would I care what people on an app in my phone have to say about me?

"I spent time with the most important people in my life. In a world where I'm constantly on the road, I rarely get more than a few hours with those who matter most to me. I'm grateful I was able to spend so much time with my sister and my parents who are my world. I was also constantly laughing with my boyfriend who is the most supportive man on the planet. I truly don't know what I would do without him."

At the end of her post, she encourages others to try and be nicer to everyone they encounter, as well as to not second guess things they want to do or pursue in life.

"Things can and will go wrong, regardless of how healthy your lifestyle is," Carmella states. "It's important to feed our bodies with happy thoughts, clean and healthy foods and all of the positive vibes.

"Let's all try to be a little better as humans. Everyone we meet is going through SOMETHING. Be nice. Life is short. Hug your family, laugh more, let the little things go, buy the shoes and drink the wine."

You can read Carmella's full Instagram post from earlier Wednesday down below.