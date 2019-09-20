As seen above, WWE has released video of Cathy Kelley interviewing actor Brad Pitt to promote his new "Ad Astra" sci-fi movie.

Cathy mentioned how co-star Liv Tyler often brings her kids to WWE shows when the company is in town. She asked if Pitt would be interested in visiting.

"Sure, tell me what... I'm open for anything. I'm open," Pitt said.

Cathy continued and Pitt said they would "see what lines up" in regards to him attending a show. Cathy then asked if Pitt could see himself being a manager or wrestling, and that's when the A-Lister realized she was asking about possibly being a part of the show. Pitt said he'd rather be a spectator because getting in the ring would be a disaster.

"Oh, you're talking about actually getting in and fighting? Hell no," Pitt said, laughing. "No. Yeah, no. I'll come... I'll be a participant, no? I'll spectate on that. Can you imagine? What a disaster. Oh, my God."

As seen below, Cathy revealed on Instagram that she filmed the interview on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

"Brad wished me luck on @wwenxt going live on @usa_network tomorrow and there is video evidence to prove it," Cathy wrote. She continued in the comments, "also, i highly recommend seeing Ad Astra in IMAX. astronaut fight scenes and all!"

Pitt's "Ad Astra" movie is in theaters now, and also stars Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, and Donald Sutherland.