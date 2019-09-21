WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander recently joined Busted Open in which he discussed a variety of subjects. During the interview, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and WWE 24/7 Champion was asked about who he idolized when he was growing up - citing his opponent at tomorrow's WWE Clash of Champions, current WWE United States Champion, AJ Styles.

"AJ Styles was one of them," Alexander explained. "I loved Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Rob Van Dam, I was a big fan of any of the big, flashy high flyers. They had that high flying, high intensity, and high impact style.

"I was a big fan of Chris Benoit growing up. I was always a fan of usually the, I guess you can say the smaller, more athletic guys, I was a big fan of Mark Henry, but was more gravitated towards the cruiserweight type of guys."

Alexander was also asked about role models, in particular, who was a role model for him getting into the wrestling business and what it's like being a role model for others now he is in WWE.

"Honestly, I don't know how to handle it. It's a first for me to sit back and look and realize that I am a model for people now. AJ Styles was a model for me, Chris Hero was a model for me, and to now realize that I am becoming that some mould is humbling.

"It's crazy to think that I would have a career that somewhat resembles my heroes and honestly it's really hard to put into words how it feels. It is unimaginable."

The conversation then turned to what Alexander would be doing if he quit wrestling.

"I was really big into amateur wrestling," Alexander explained. "When I was in college and high school so I had it in my head that I can coach high school wrestling. Honestly, wrestling was my end all and be all, I had all my chips in that hat, that was it for me.

"So, what I was thinking about what I was going to do next, I seriously didn't have that many options because I put so much into wrestling and that was a part of me that was like, no, I have to make this work. I have to do something.

"I can't just give up and say this is it for me. It was more than just an ego thing. It was more than just trying to provide for my family, it was trying to prove a point. I know that I keep repeating myself, but it was in my head that I can't stop because for me personally being a father means a whole lot more to me than the average person because I didn't know my father growing up.

"I didn't even meet my father until I was 14 and didn't speak to him since I was 18. The fact that I am that influencer in my daughter's life means a lot to me and I don't take that for granted at all. It's one of those things where it's like I can't, I need to make this work, not only for me but for her and to prove that I am worth something besides just making a baby."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.