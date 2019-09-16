During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cedric Alexander was asked about his run on the WWE main roster, which since his debut in 2016 has seen him win a WWE Cruiserweight Championship and become a one-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

"It's scary," Alexander said. "It's one of those things that I never thought would happen, but now that it is it's almost unbelievable. I try to describe how I feel about this, about being closer and closer to the top of WWE, things like Madison Square Garden and to share a beer with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and to get a win over AJ Styles it's almost like sensory overload, everything is happening so fast.

"To me, it just means that all of the hard work that I have done over the past 10 years doesn't go in vain."

Alexander says that he "freaks out" every Monday in the run up to RAW, whether they'll be placing him in a more prominent spot and how he will deal with it if the company decides to do this.

"I have anxiety about coming into the arenas all the time," Alexander said. "I think about what I am going to do but at the end of the day after calling my wife four or five times before the match even happens, I have to get into my head that there is a reason why I am here in this spot.

"When guys like Mark Henry, Paul Heyman, and Booker T all come up to me and tell me how much they appreciate my work and give me feedback on what to do better and how to improve myself it's honestly just scary.

"Guys like Mark Henry, Booker T and Paul Heyman I watched my entire life and to know that they actually watch my work and they have feedback for me it's overwhelming to know that your heroes are not only admirers of your work but help you want to get better."

Alexander was then asked about his personal growth, not just as a performer but as a man and a father.

"For me, it's been a long road of growth," Alexander said. "Not only as a performer but as a man, as a father and all that kind of stuff so at one point in my career I really just wanted to give up and hang it because I wasn't getting anywhere, I wasn't getting myself in good shape.

"I didn't feel dedicated, but it wasn't until my daughter was born that I thought to myself if I give up then what example am I setting for my daughter? You always tell your kids to not give up and to pursue your dreams and be the best you can be and now that I have someone to tell that to I can't just give up.

"I can't just hang it up and say alright this isn't for me. This is what I have loved since day one so to me it was more than just succeeding in a field that I love, it's setting an example for my daughter and future generations that no matter how bad things seem and how tough they may be there's always a light at the end of the tunnel."

At tomorrow's WWE Clash of Champions, Alexander challenges AJ Styles for the WWE United States Championship. We will have live coverage of the event here at Wrestling Inc.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.