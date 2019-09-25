WWE has announced Cedric Alexander vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for Monday's season premiere of RAW.

The match will see Cedric receive another shot at AJ's title, in a rematch from their recent match on the WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the updated announced line-up for next Monday's RAW season premiere episode from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, which will also be the Hell In a Cell go-home show:

* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear

* The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defends against Rey Mysterio

* Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defends against Cedric Alexander