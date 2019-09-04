- We noted last week how Cesaro finally got his braces removed from a brutal mouth injury suffered at the 2017 WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. He was forced to get the braces following successful maxillofacial surgery after the injury. WWE just posted this video of Cesaro talking about the injury and finally getting the braces off.

- WWE and DK Publishing will be releasing a new book about the women's division on May 5, 2020. Written by L.J. Tracosas, "WWE Kicking Down Doors: Female Superstars Are Ruling the Ring and Changing the Game!" will include 128 pages in the hardcover edition. You can pre-order the book at a sale price via this link. Below is the synopsis for the book:

The top female Superstars in WWE's history, plus their most exciting moments and matches! Charting the rise of female Superstars from glamour to glory! Get ready for a new era in sports entertainment! WWE: Kicking Down Doors honors the female Superstars who are driving the "Women's Evolution" in WWE. Join in the action as the top female Superstars battle it out in WWE Evolution, the very first all-women pay-per-view event. Discover how time-honored greats such as Chyna, Trish Stratus, and Lita proved their dominance in the ring. Chart the progression of female Superstars from glamorous sidekicks to fierce and fabulous "Divas" to the powerful Superstars of today. Celebrate current Superstars, such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Nia Jax, and Ronda Rousey, who are setting a new gold standard for sports entertainment. Find out how all of these amazing women (plus many more) have changed the game and are ruling the ring!

- Chris Nowinski's Concussion Legacy Foundation posted this Instagram video of former WWE Superstar and current Longwood, Florida Mayor Matt Morgan, who also co-hosts the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, giving the "#TeamUpSpeakUp" speech to the Lyman High School football team before their first game of the season this week. More details on the pledge and National Team Up Speak Up Week can be found at TeamUpSpeakUp.org.