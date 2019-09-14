- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the best Horsewomen brawls. The countdown featured WWE RAW Women's Champion Beck Lynch, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Charlotte, and Sasha Banks going back to their days in NXT.

- WWE Network News is reporting the first season of Miz & Mrs. (20 episodes total) is heading to the WWE Network on Friday, September 20.

- As noted, Chad Gable defeated Shane McMahon on this past Tuesday's SmackDown to advance to the King of the Ring finals against Baron Corbin. The finals were initially scheduled for tomorrow's WWE Clash of Champions, but have since been moved to Monday's RAW. Gable gave his thoughts leading up to the big match.

"All the judgement and jokes. All the waiting. Staying the course when it seemed pointless. Doing all the ugly gritty work when no one is there to watch. Everything comes to a head Monday night, and it's all in my hands...just the way I like it."