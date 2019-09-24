Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has been announced for the WWE SmackDown FOX premiere on October 4.

This will be a rematch from the September 9 RAW episode. The match was made on tonight's SmackDown, which is the final USA Network episode.

The SmackDown FOX premiere will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special. The big show will be headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.