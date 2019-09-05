Chris Jericho has once again found himself creating quite the buzz on social media.
As seen in the video above, Jericho freestyled following his AEW Championship victory last Saturday night at All Out and proceeded to insult staff and officials backstage. Jericho went to his locker room and found some olives, which he was not impressed with. However, to Jericho's glee, he found some champagne at the 2:40 mark which prompted Jericho to respond, "Ooooh! A little bit of the bubbly!"
A Twitter user took that line and remixed it to Lou Bega's Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit of...), as seen below.
Lou Bega ft Chris Jericho - Bubbly No5 pic.twitter.com/QYKMk9i6Xi— Jack Layzell (@JackLayzell) September 3, 2019
Jericho retweeted the video and a new catchphrase was born. A number of mashups to Jericho's line were created, and #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly was one of the more popular wrestling trends on Twitter this week. As we previously reported, Jericho already has a "A Little Bit Of The Bubbly" shirt at ProWrestlingTees.com, which he said was the "most highly requested item" in the store's history.
You can check out some of the "Bubbly" mashups below. Which is your favorite? Sound off in the Comments section below.
Crying @IAmJericho https://t.co/oKUejCnRG3— ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) September 5, 2019
@IAmJericho another one has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/GU50rrLbx5— Adam Foley (@adamfoley88) September 4, 2019
Could've been the Willie Nelson, could've been The Bubbly. @IAmJericho @thehipdotcom pic.twitter.com/soRNac8oKQ— mike burke ?? (@SirMikeBurke) September 4, 2019
a little bit of the bubbly pic.twitter.com/TDPgyKKTHi— lizzy (@eleyezedzedwhy) September 3, 2019
im sorry!!!! pic.twitter.com/Rslvobk0Qt— blue meanie (@viqqyy) September 4, 2019
How has nobody done this one yet?! Slackers, the lot of you.@IAmJericho X @GinaGOfficial— Tom West (@TomAlmeidaWest) September 4, 2019
Ooh Ahh #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/pO7TX6tO33
Nah, I win pic.twitter.com/0bIc8fV8Le— Jeremy Scott (@Real_J_Scott) September 5, 2019
I should be working, instead I made this... missing #AEW belt ... you know who to blame #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly#ChrisJericho pic.twitter.com/4zmAX7J79I— Diva Incarnate (@WWEDemonDiva) September 4, 2019
@IAmJericho is this what you want for christmas?? #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly ???? pic.twitter.com/aqhZ8hqQPY— ???????????????????? (@mariannerocks24) September 5, 2019
After seeing @hurricanenita could not get enough of #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly like the rest of us including @IAmJericho I had to make one she is sure to like featuring @alicecooper pic.twitter.com/SJXBkgitb7— Kev (@FaceBlasters) September 5, 2019
What happens when The Notebook has the greatest AEW Champion @IAmJericho in the cast? #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/PbfVpnkcZy— "The Weekend Legend" Kyle King (@KyleKingOnAir) September 5, 2019
Hey @IAmJericho have you seen this???— ?????????????? (@RJStylesB2R) September 5, 2019
Credit: MV Premo (YouTube)#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/VHEpR9DoVs
Never Gonna Give You ______________#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/D3JZROZcpO— The Ghost (@The_Ghost_YT10) September 5, 2019
Once again @IAmJericho makes me ask "somebody has to have done this one already right?" But just in case.....#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/t0ePfwLrpQ— Grant S (@Gaswinehart) September 5, 2019