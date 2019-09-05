Chris Jericho has once again found himself creating quite the buzz on social media.

As seen in the video above, Jericho freestyled following his AEW Championship victory last Saturday night at All Out and proceeded to insult staff and officials backstage. Jericho went to his locker room and found some olives, which he was not impressed with. However, to Jericho's glee, he found some champagne at the 2:40 mark which prompted Jericho to respond, "Ooooh! A little bit of the bubbly!"

A Twitter user took that line and remixed it to Lou Bega's Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit of...), as seen below.

Jericho retweeted the video and a new catchphrase was born. A number of mashups to Jericho's line were created, and #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly was one of the more popular wrestling trends on Twitter this week. As we previously reported, Jericho already has a "A Little Bit Of The Bubbly" shirt at ProWrestlingTees.com, which he said was the "most highly requested item" in the store's history.

You can check out some of the "Bubbly" mashups below. Which is your favorite? Sound off in the Comments section below.

