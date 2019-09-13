AEW World Chris Jericho has announced that his "Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave" cruise is officially sold out.

Jericho's second cruise will sail from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on January 20 - 24, 2020. The four-day cruise will feature wrestling, music, comedy and more. The wrestling action will be presented by AEW and they will have several top stars there, but WWE Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Diamond Dallas Page, and others, will be attending. Jericho will be the Master of Ceremonies while Flair is the Guest of Honor. Comedian "Fluffy" Gabriel Iglesias is the Host of the cruise and Vickie Guerrero will be appearing as the Guest Cruise Director.

While the cruise is sold out, fans can still potentially get a spot on the ship by signing up for a waiting list.

Jericho took to Instagram, in the post seen below, and commented on the cruise selling out.

He wrote, "Well we did it.... the @jericho_cruise is officially SOLD OUT!! Thanks to everybody who made this such a huge sucess...it's gonna be the VACATION of a lifetime! But you still have a chance to join us...sign up for the wait list NOW at ChrisJerichocruise.com!!! #RockNWrestlingRagerPartDeux"

Below is the announcement on the sell out, along with the updated line-up and a special video message from Jericho:

AEW WORLD CHAMPION AND WRESTLING LEGEND CHRIS JERICHO SELLS OUT SECOND ROCK 'N' WRESTLING RAGER AT SEA CRUISE Chris Jericho to be joined by "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Booker T, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page; All Elite Wrestling Talent Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody, Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Brandi Rhodes; comic Gabriel Iglesias and more on the sold out Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave sailing from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on Jan. 20 – Jan. 24, 2020 For more information and to join the waiting visit chrisjerichocruise.com ATLANTA, GA – Legendary wrestler, rocker and personality Chris Jericho has sold out a second Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Cruise. Booked guests will be treated to 4 days of non-stop wrestling, music, comedy and more all on the open ocean. Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea, launched in a successful partnership with Sixthman, the industry leaders in festivals at sea, is scheduled to sail from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on Jan. 20 – Jan. 24, 2020. Interested parties can still potentially set sail by signing up for the waiting list. For more information and to join the waiting list, visit chrisjerichocruise.com or call Sixthman directly at 877-379-9174 between the hours of 10 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET. All booked guests will be treated to a special photo opportunity with Chris Jericho and their cabinmates. View a special message from Chris Jericho BELOW The impressive talent additions from AEW join the previously announced Chris Jericho, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Fozzy, AEW wrestlers, Cruise Host Gabriel Iglesias, Guest Cruise Director Vickie Guerrero, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Booker T, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Conrad Thompson, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Queen Sharmell, MVP, Lisa Marie Varon, Shaul Guerrero, Ted Irvine, Head Bartender Red Cup Geoff and Official Cruise Mascot & Keeper of Ice Jack Slade. Also happening onboard will be live podcast recordings from Talk Is Jericho, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez's Wrestling Observer Live, 83 Weeks, The Hall Of Fame, paranormal experts Beyond The Darkness and X-Pac 1,2 360, with music from Fozzy, Light The Torch, Jared James Nichols, Kick Axe, Farewell to Fear, Dark Sky Choir, The Killer Queens, Rubix Kube, Dave Spivak Project, The Vaudettes and comics Sarah Tiana, Bruce Jingles and Craig Gass! The Ship of Jericho has something for everyone, creating one out-of-control vacation experience. Guests will have opportunities to get up close and personal with all onboard talent, enjoy live band performances, live podcast tapings, talent-hosted activities, autograph sessions and the biggest names from AEW (the hottest pro-wrestling company in the Universe) competing in an on-board wrestling ring every single day. A destination of her own, Norwegian Pearl offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line's signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, one outdoor pool, hot tubs and a full menu of spa treatments.