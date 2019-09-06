AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke candidly on his Talk Is Jericho podcast this week about the backstage happenings that took place at last week's AEW All Out pay-per-view. During the show, Jericho revealed that he was a heavy supporter of Aubrey Edwards being chosen as the referee to call their match.

"Hangman and I had talked about a few things and kind of decided what direction we wanted the match to go in, and then talked with our producer, Dean Malenko," Chris said. "The referee, Aubrey Edwards, who I specifically requested to be our referee for two reasons: 1. I think she's the best referee in the company, just for me, for my opinions. We've got some good referees but I like her style, and I like the fact that we had the very first female referee officiating a world title match. You talk about the women's revolution and all this other stuff, like, I think the fact that she is my favorite referee in there, I thought she was deserving of the honor, and she did a great job. And it lead to an awesome spot in the middle of the match."

One of the hottest topics to come out of All Out was the incredible ladder match that took place between The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks for the AAA Tag Team Championships. It was so popular amongst fans that many argued that it should have closed the PPV instead of the Chris Jericho vs. Adam "Hangman" Page match for the AEW World Title. Jericho simply stated that he disagrees with these arguments, noting how a World Title match should always be the main event of the show.

"There's been some debates that, 'Well, you should have out the ladder match on last because you can't follow it.' I disagree," Jericho said. "The World Title match is the World Title match, and that's why you put guys in there that can have a World Title match... A true World Title match should have a story, it should have intensity, it should have some viciousness, and it should be completely between two men that are fighting for the biggest prize in the sport. If you can't put that on last, then you shouldn't be a champion. If you can't put that on last, then you shouldn't have a World Title! Because any single person that's in this business, any single performer in AEW male or female, their goal should be to be the champion.

"I don't care if you have a double, blow up your ball bag, dynamite stick up the ass match before it - if the World Title doesn't go last - it's the same reason why Hunter vs. Jericho went last at WrestleMania X8 when we had Hogan vs. The Rock two matches before," Chris continued. "Now, I didn't agree with it. I thought we should have went on before Hogan and The Rock, but Triple H was adamant that the World Title goes last. Of course he was winning, but listen, if you can't put the championship last whether the match suffers or not, that's just the way it goes. I thought we worked a great match."

