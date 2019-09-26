AEW World Champion Chris Jericho took to Twitter late last night and took a shot at WWE UK Champion WALTER.

Jericho commented on the leader of Imperium's ring name and called it the worst ever.

He wrote, "I'm just gonna leave this here.....WALTER=worst wrestling name ever. #JustSayin"

Last night's WWE NXT episode ended with WALTER and Imperium standing tall over Kushida, following the main event that saw Kushida and Breezango defeat Imperium's Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe. WALTER appeared after the match and ruined Kushida's celebration.

You can see Jericho's tweet below: