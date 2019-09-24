- As seen above, 2K and WWE have released WWE Hall of Famer Chyna's entrance in the WWE 2K20 video game. The game is scheduled to be released internationally on October 22 PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon turns 43 years old today while former WWE star Christopher Nowinski turns 41, WWE NXT Superstar Shane Thorne turns 34 and WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville turns 26.

- Below is new video of Matt Riddle warning Killian Dain ahead of their Street Fight rematch on Wednesday's WWE NXT episode. As noted, the winner of the match will be declared the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Adam Cole for a future title shot.

"Killian Dain, we have some unfinished business from last Wednesday," Riddle warned. "You started this war but I'm gonna finish it, in this Street Fight on the USA Network. And after I beat you, bro, make you tap or knock you out, next on the list is Adam Cole and the NXT Championship, bro, and I think it's going to look pretty good around my shoulder."