- In the above video Ricochet trains the Ninja Kidz, Bryton, Ashton, Paxton, and Payton.
- WWE posted a clip from Sasha Banks' episode of WWE Chronicle. The clip is about Banks clearing up WWE rumors.
"Do you think @SashaBanksWWE will return to @WWE?"#TheBoss clears up the rumors tonight on #WWEChronicle, streaming at 8/7c on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/p8F1Z11bBM— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2019
- Tomorrow The Revival will be facing the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods at Clash Of Champions. Today, Scott Dawson asked a question on Twitter, "What happens to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships if Woods isn't cleared to wrestle at #WWEClash? Asking for a friend... " He then added, "1st ever...NXT Tag Team Champs ??RAW Tag Team Champs ??SD Tag Team Champs ??"
What happens to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships if Woods isn't cleared to wrestle at #WWEClash? Asking for a friend...#FTRKO#TopGuys#NotManufactured— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) September 14, 2019
1st ever...
NXT Tag Team Champs ??
RAW Tag Team Champs ??
SD Tag Team Champs ?? pic.twitter.com/EiwJNfd06g