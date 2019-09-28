Since exiting from WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes has not been allowed to come out as "Cody Rhodes" on TV due to WWE having the rights to the "Rhodes" name. For the most part, he has entered the ring as Cody, sometimes to get around that WWE obstacle he's been announced along with his wife as "Cody and Brandi Rhodes."

Earlier today, Cody posted a video showing off two new weight belts. The first with "Nightmare" on it and the second with "AEW on TNT" and then "Rhodes" to the side. Cody didn't comment on this yet, but the indication is that he may be able to use the Rhodes name again on TV.

In a 2017 interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody confirmed not being able to use Rhodes, stating that it is indeed an intellectual property issue, but vowed to get the name back.

"I'll tell you this, and I've not told anyone this, but I don't mind that WWE took away my last name," Rhodes said. "Deep down, in my bones, I definitely want it back – and I have plans to get it back – but there is something to being Cody. The longer I don't have a last name, the more I'm OK with it. That's not to say WWE is holding it ransom. It's literally an intellectual property law that easily can be remedied, but there is something about being Cody that I don't mind.

"There is something to not always reminding people of a show they've already seen, but instead embracing the one right in front of him. I am Cody, and I can promise you that the future is going to be even better than the past."