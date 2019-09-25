Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Brandon Cutler talks about his early backyard wrestling days with The Young Bucks. Wanting to start a family, Cutler stepped away from wrestling for about seven years. His wife, Denise, talked about asking Cutler about getting back into it, which he did in January of 2018. Cut to old footage of Nick and Matt Jackson offering Cutler an AEW contract and his emotional reaction. Cut to Cutler watching MJF's comment about him, saying "he's just a guy." Cutler says MJF has called him "The Young Bucks' favorite" but he could say the same with him and Cody, although, he doesn't want to go that route.

* Tony Schiavone in the AEW Control Center, talking about the AEW on TNT premiere. He confirms the name of the show is AEW Dynamite. He then runs down the card for the show.

* We see a preview of Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW World Championship. Kenny Omega talks about when he was starting to feel down about wrestling, he came across Joshi Wrestling and was amazed by the women's work and passion for what they did. Riho talks about starting wrestling at a young age and how people see her size and automatically think she's weak. Rose says she's been fighting her entire life and plans on throwing Riho around, much like she did at the Casino Battle Royal.

* Conrad Thompson joins Schiavone at the Control Center and the two talk about the other October 2 matches: Sammy Guevara vs. Cody, Riho vs. Nyla Rose, and also Young Bucks / Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners. Both men look over the AEW Tag Team Tournament bracket, Thompson noted Matt and Nick are probably the overall fan favorite in the tournament. They move to AEW Full Gear on November 9 and Chris Jericho defending the AEW World Title against Cody.

* Cody says he should be talking about Sammy Guevara, but wants to talk about AEW World Champion Chris Jericho for a moment. Cody says Jericho is a great wrestler and it's shown through all the different wrestling styles he can work. Cody talks about Jericho's finisher, the judas effect, and how initially people laughed at it, but nobody is laughing now after Jericho has knocked out a couple opponents with it. Cody feels like Jericho has escalated things when he called his father, Dusty Rhodes, a "son of a b----." Cody wondered what the purpose of that was, "to get heat...on a dead man?" Cody calls it a "nonsensical and carny statement" by Jericho. Says it's "lazy" despite Jericho being one of the best on the mic and he should do. Cody says Jericho thinks the revolution is him, but the revolution was coming with or without Jericho. Cody thanks Jericho for being part of it. He then finishes: "I'll see ya in Baltimore...and do me a favor. Don't forget the belt. Again."