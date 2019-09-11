As it was noted, on November 9 at AEW Full Gear, Cody Rhodes will be in a match for the AEW Championship against AEW Champion Chris Jericho.

Rhodes mentioned tonight on Twitter about the upcoming match and that he's tired of being the underrated one. He also wants the title for his wife, mother, and every fan who stood by him.

His full tweet was, "Being 'underrated' was fun but also the least rewarding period of my career. It may seem silly but in my house the World Championship is The Stanley Cup, The Oscar, The Lombardi Trophy. I want it for my Wife, my Momma, & every fan who bet on me 3 years ago when I bet on myself."

The only other match announced so far for AEW Full Gear is Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega.

AEW Full Gear will be in Baltimore, Maryland at the Royal Farms Arena.