AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes confirmed on Twitter today that AEW Dynamite will be rated TV-14.

Rhodes was responding to a fan who asked if the weekly AEW TV show on TNT will be rated TV-PG. WWE made the move to PG programming several years ago.

AEW Dynamite will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 from 8-10pm ET on TNT, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The current line-up looks like this:

* Adam Page appears live

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

You can see Cody's tweet below, along with photos of the AEW production trucks hitting the road: