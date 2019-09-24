AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes confirmed on Twitter today that AEW Dynamite will be rated TV-14.
Rhodes was responding to a fan who asked if the weekly AEW TV show on TNT will be rated TV-PG. WWE made the move to PG programming several years ago.
AEW Dynamite will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 from 8-10pm ET on TNT, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The current line-up looks like this:
* Adam Page appears live
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion
* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
You can see Cody's tweet below, along with photos of the AEW production trucks hitting the road:
TV-14 https://t.co/lgacIjV2zB— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 24, 2019
Trucks rolling...— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 24, 2019
8 days away! pic.twitter.com/JCu4uex3OZ