Cody and Brandi Rhodes joined Collider Live to talk about the chances of CM Punk showing up in AEW, the offer made to Punk, and his thoughts on Punk's ESPN interview from July.

Rhodes thinks Punk's chances of coming to All Elite Wrestling is still 50/50 and the biggest reason AEW has talked about it is because their often asked about him.

"50/50? I really liked Phil, and he was really nice to me when I was in OVW as kind of a leader," Rhodes recalled. "He was a locker room leader, and then he had such a successful run in WWE. And I had never really had an adversarial relationship with him. I know he doesn't like when we discuss him, but I think I even explained it to him once; a lot of people ask us about him. I don't want to say, 'No comment.' I think he — I just don't think he knows perhaps — and perhaps he doesn't want to be involved in wrestling anymore. If that's the case, no big deal. You gave us your body. You gave us this body of work, and CM Punk was an awesome wrestler."

In his ESPN interview, Punk said he received a texts from AEW and noted "Texting offers isn't really a way to do good business, at least." When speaking with Collider, Rhodes says more than a text was sent to Punk about potentially joining up with the promotion.

"He did kind of make us look like dumbasses, saying we sent him a text offer," Rhodes said. "I'm sure we texted him, but we also called him. Someone also met you in a coffee shop. We made genuine efforts. But in this case, 2019, it's been quite some time away from the ring. We gotta focus on who really wants to be on board with us versus going out and finding someone who perhaps doesn't really want to be part of this."

Going back to Punk's texting comment in his ESPN interview, Rhodes was asked about his reaction to it. Ultimately, he said the door is open for Punk if he's interesting in joining AEW.

"I didn't really communicate with him further after that," Rhodes said. "I expected to see him at Starrcast. He gave this great live show that he did with Mike Johnson, where he was really great with his answers. I'm sure we'll run into each other at some point. If he ever wanted to be part of this and he had the passion to comeback to wrestling, that door is always open. No ego, no situation would ever prevent us from having him come in because the fans have never given up on Punk. Ever. It's crazy."

