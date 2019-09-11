Below are highlights from the latest episode of The Road to AEW on TNT:

* Sammy Guevara, 26, introduces himself to the camera. Says he realized early on he had to travel all over to get his name out, and did so even more by doing his vlogs. He says the vlogs help because he sometimes gets to see things he missed while he's in the moment. For awhile he got stuck in a rut where he was just in Texas, but said eventually he had to stop talking and start acting more. He mentions AEW calling him and changing his life. Notes how Cody says he's got "plenty of potential and will be great in a couple of years." He says that irks him and feels like Cody is overlooking him with all of his EVP duties. Guevara says on October 2 he will have the biggest match of his life.

* Tony Schiavone in the AEW Control Center and previews Nyla Rose vs. Riho for the AEW Women's World Championship on the first AEW on TNT episode. He also notes the rivalry between Bea Priestley and Britt Baker as the two have run into each other over the last couple shows.

* Schiavone sits down with Cody to talk about the beginning of AEW and how things came together for AEW to become actualized. Cody says it's a lot of pressure, but it's something he's excited about. Schiavone notes how Cody is dealing with not only pressure of wrestling, but being an EVP, as well. Cody responds luckily he can lean on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to help shoulder some of the load. Sammy Guevara is brought up, Cody knows he has hit title match at AEW Full Gear, but the last thing he wants is to be embarrassed before that happens.

Cody says he's not overlooking Guevara because if he takes a loss to Guevara that could change the match. Chris Jericho is then brought up, Cody says despite being involved in the infrastructure of the company, he could never turn that opportunity down. Cody then asks Schiavone if he would return to the announce table to call matches with Jim Ross. Schiavone laughs and responds, "You're the boss!" Cody looks around and then jokingly winks at the camera while saying, "See me wink?"