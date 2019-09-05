- The above video is a new Shot of Brandi episode. In the video, Brandi Rhodes makes brownies with brandy.
- Cody Rhodes just posted on Twitter that he will be announcing some big news later today. Rhodes wrote, "Big Announcement tomorrow (today). Happy. Ready."
- AEW Champion Chris Jericho's victory celebration after All Out has been turned into a meme and tonight the Oakland A's joined in on the fun. The MLB team posted a video on Twitter with the caption, "*extremely @IAmJericho voice* A LITTLE BIT OF THE BUBBLY."
