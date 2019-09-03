Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington has been chasing Kamaru Usman for several years. Now, with Usman the UFC welterweight titleholder and Covington the top contender, they are set to cross paths later this year at UFC 244 in New York City.

"I can't wait to bury this guy," Covington said in an interview with MMA Fighting. "Me and Dan Lambert were calling for that fight as soon as he won 'The Ultimate Fighter' and he beat my teammates at American Top Team. We were begging for that fight."

Covington positioned himself as the next challenger to Usman with a dominating one-sided performance vs. former champion Robbie Lawler earlier this year. He claimed the interim title vs. Rafael dos Anjos, but never defended it due to injuries.

"It's time to unify my belt with Marty Fakenewsman," Covington said. "This fight has so many angles. He's the CNN of the UFC."

Covington was referencing past run-ins with Usman including a near-brawl in a buffet line in Las Vegas that happened just hours after Usman won the title vs. Tyron Woodley.