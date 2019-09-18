Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington isn't holding back in getting his side of contract talks with the UFC out in the public. Covington was expected to challenge Kamaru Usman for the title at UFC 244 this November, but those plans have fallen through.

"That's how the UFC does business, they do bully tactics," Covington told BJPenn.com. "They do the slave labor negotiations. It's sick man. They don't want to pay any of the fighters because they want everybody to be poor, so they keep coming back and fighting all the time, and fighting six times a year."

Covington has picked up back-to-back victories over former UFC champions Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler via decision. He is on a seven-fight win streak overall.

"The UFC always makes promises," Covington said. "They've made so many promises. They never end up throwing that bone back. They just use you even more next time. I'm not going to be played like a fool anymore.

"They want to do business like that, they're not going to get any business. That's that."

Instead of Usman vs. Covington, the UFC has booked Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal for the main event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The card marks the 500th event in UFC history.