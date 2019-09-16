Back in 2014, Conor McGregor headlined an event from The O2 in Dublin, Ireland that generated over $1.4 million with an attendance of 9,500 to watch him defeat Diego Brandao. "Notorious" appears ready to return to action, and wants the UFC to return to his home country.

Shortly after Justin Gaethje defeated Donald Cerrone this past weekend via first round knockout, McGregor took to social media to post a "selfie." Gaethje called out the former two-division champion for a bout.

McGregor later added another message on Twitter that said "Dublin, December 14th." That date is currently set for UFC 245, but with Las Vegas as the site. McGregor has been pushing for the UFC to do a pay-per-view card from Croke Park.

The last time we saw the Irish fighter inside the Octagon was 2018 when he fell to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title. The loss was just his second in the UFC, with Nate Diaz also earning a submission victory over McGregor.

Gaethje is riding the wave of three consecutive first round knockouts, finishing Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick. He is a former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion.