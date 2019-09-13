- As seen above, 2K and WWE have released Aleister Black's entrance in the WWE 2K20 video game. The game is scheduled to be released internationally on October 22 PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

- Baron Corbin turns 35 years old today while former TNA Knockouts Champion Angelina Love turns 38.

- As noted on Thursday, Corey Graves trolled fans and tweeted that he was "retiring" amid the various rumors on WWE announce team changes. Graves later took to Twitter again to finish the tweet.

He wrote, "...the jacket that I wore on #SDLive this week. Forgot that part of the tweet. My bad."

You can see the full troll below:

Just to clear up all of the rumors I see swirling around about the commentary changes in @WWE-



I'm retiring. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 12, 2019