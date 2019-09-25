Former UFC women's champion Cris Cyborg has a new home, signing a contract recently with Bellator MMA that is expected to make her the highest-paid female fighter in mixed martial arts. But Cyborg has not given up on the idea that she could one day step inside the squared circle and compete in pro wrestling.

"I love both AEW and WWE, and the fans of professional wrestling are always stopping me in the street asking me when I am going to have a wrestling match," Cyborg told MMA Fighting. "If the opportunity presents itself, and the deal makes sense, I would love to challenge myself with pro wrestling."

Cyborg signed with Bellator after her UFC contract expired following a victory in July over Felicia Spencer. The Brazilian is expected to make her debut in either late 2019 or early 2020.

"My focus right now is on becoming the only champion in MMA to win all four of the major world titles in the same weight class," Cyborg said.

The WWE is shifting SmackDown to FOX and AEW will debut on TNT next week. Both have taken to featuring female talent in recent months, with the WWE using Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35.