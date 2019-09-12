- There had been a lot of speculation on Johnny Gargano's WWE NXT future following the NXT Title loss to Adam Cole at "Takeover: Toronto 2019" a few weeks back, but Johnny Wrestling returned to Full Sail Live on this week's episode to set the record straight. Gargano announced to the fans that he will be staying in NXT. He also took out Shane Thorne with a superkick after Thorne interrupted the speech. Above is video from the segment.

- Today would have been the 62nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Hawk. The two-time WWE Tag Team Champion passed away on October 19th, 2003 at the age of 46, in his sleep at home due to a sudden heart attack. The Road Warriors were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

- Dakota Kai is set to make her return to NXT TV soon, as seen below. A vignette for Kai aired on this week's NXT episode to hype the return.

As noted back in July, Kai started teasing her return "in a matter of weeks" after being out of action since December 7. Kai suffered a torn ACL at the NXT live event in Green Bay, WI, and underwent surgery on January 17. Kai had been rumored for a big push in the NXT women's division before she was put on the shelf.